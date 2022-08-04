CWG 2022: Boxer Knocks Out Opponent In Just 20 Seconds: Watch

Birmingham: In what comes as a dominating show, Scottish Welterweight boxer Tyler Jolly has advanced to the semi-finals after knocking out his opponent in just 20 seconds.

? A Jolly good fighter!

??????? After recording the #CommonwealthGames‘ fastest ever KO inside 20secs on Tuesday – Scottish Welterweight boxer Tyler Jolly has now advanced to the semi-finals.

If you missed his record-breaking KO in the round of 16, we’ve got you covered!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/AouXMV5SS9

Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 4, 2022