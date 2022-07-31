CWG 2022: How Can Pakistan Women Qualify For Semis After Loss vs India | Explained

Birmingham: The Pakistan women’s cricket team faced a crushing defeat against India by eight wickets in their second group game at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain. In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63. It was Pakistan’s second straight defeat in the tournament and now they are on the verge of crashing out of the competition.

Pakistan started the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a defeat against Barbados in the first match. Bismah Maroof’s led-side chose to bowl first after winning the toss but failed to chase the target of 145 in 20 overs. Pakistan could only manage to score 129 runs with the loss of six wickets. They failed to improve their performance in the second match as well and now sit in the last position in the points table without a point and a net run-rate of -1.770, which is really low considering the competition in the tournament.

The loss against India has dented Pakistan’s hopes of a medal. Though they are not completely out of the race, they need a lot of things to go in their favour in order to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. If Australia beat Barbados on Sunday, Pakistan will be out of the tournament as only two teams from the group will go to the semi-finals.

Things won’t be easy for Pakistan even if Barbados manage to beat Australia. In such a scenario, Pakistan will be hoping that Barbados beat India by a heavy margin as well. After getting all the favours from other teams, Pakistan have to beat Australia in a dominating fashion to get the first two points in the tournament. Pakistan, India and Australia will then have two points each and the net run rate will play an important factor to take any team into the last four.

Pakistan will play their last group game against Australia on Wednesday.