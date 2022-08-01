New Delhi: India created history on Monday after beating New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham, thereby ensuring their first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls. Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) etched their name in the books of history as India sealed their spot in the final against South Africa scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 2nd August (4;15 pm IST).

New Zealand were favourites to win the match after taking a comprehensive 5-o lead after two ends and extended it to 6-1 after four ends. The Indians came back strongly thereafter and took the lead (7-6) after eight ends to keep their hopes alive.

Medal Confirmed for ??: India advances to the final of Womens 4 Lawn ball beating NZ by 16-13#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/pwLaWRfhA7 Prajin (@wcriccrazeprajn) August 1, 2022

This is a bit of history. The Indian lawn bowls women’s team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh have won India’s first ever CWG medal in the sport. They beat New Zealand 16-13 to make the final of the women’s fours event and are assure of silver pic.twitter.com/chA5uP3DyY jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 1, 2022

New Zealand were far from done but the Indians matched their every move going in to the final end trailing 12-13 when Pinki rose to the occasion with a couple of excellent throws. Saikia carried on the good work and Tirkey followed it up with her final throw earinig four points that knocked New Zealand out of the final race and ensured India’s first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls.