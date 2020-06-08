Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Monday urged people who can to come out and support those who have lost a lot during Super Cyclone Amphan which lashed West Bengal last month. <p></p> <p></p>"Cyclone Amphan may not be in the news anymore, but the trail of devastation it has left is a long one," Chhetri said in a tweet from his Twitter handle. <p></p> <p></p>"Have come across so many people who are dreading the thought of rebuilding their lives and livelihoods and some of those conversations have been gut-wrenching. <p></p> <p></p>"Just want to say that it would be great if all of us those who have, can reach out and give to those who have lost. There are a lot of people and organisations doing some good work to help. Make an informed choice and help in whatever way -- big or small. It all counts," said the iconic India striker who now plays for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC but has spent a lot of time in Kolkata playing for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. <p></p> <p></p>The cyclone left scores of people dead and devastated in various coastal cities and towns after it made landfall on May 20, lashing the area with ferocious wind and rain. <p></p> <p></p>Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has also pledged to extend support to West Bengal Chief Ministers Relief Fund among other initiatives. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Chhetri is on the verge of adding another feather to his already illustrious cap as he is set to complete 15 years on the international arena this week. <p></p> <p></p>The official handle of Indian football team acknowledged Chhetri''s feat and dedicated a post to him on popular social media platform Twitter. They also started a hashtag -- #15YearsOfSC11. <p></p> <p></p>Their post read: "Captain Marvel @chetrisunil11 completes 15 glorious years in International football this week. Join us as we bring to you some unseen stories of the Blue Tigers legend and a lot more in the coming days. #IndianFootball #BackTheBlues." <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)