CYM vs NCT Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Fantasy Tips July 21, 5:30 PM IST

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team And Picks

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Tips: The league is underway with five matches played on Day 1 (July 20) in Cyprus. Five matches will be played on Day 2 as well.

Below are the results from the opening day fixtures

#Punjab Lions (80/0) beat Amdocs (79/4) by 10 wickets

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

CYM vs NCT Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Gursewak Singh (captain), Faruk Ahmed (vice-captain), Shabbi Ul Hassan, Yasir Khan, Manikanta Ranimekala, Rashidul Hasan, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun, Mehran Khan

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad List

CYM: Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Zeeshan Sarwar, Manikanta Ranimekala, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Gurdeep Sharma, Minhas Khan, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Nalin Pathirana, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Chamal Sadun, Arslan Ashraf, Scott Austin, Gurwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Ahil Malik

NCT: Abdul Manan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Iftekar Jaman, Abdul Mobeen, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Faruk Ahmed, Qasim Anwar, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain