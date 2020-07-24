CYM vs NCT Dream11 Eliminator Predictions And Team Hints, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 24, 4:30 PM IST

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team And Picks

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Eliminator Match Dream11 Tips For July 24, 2020: We are into the fourth and final day of ECS Cyprus T10 league now. In the first match of the day, Nicosa Tigers defeated Amdocs by 12 runs. Batting first Nicosa Tigers made 146/3 in 10 overs in reply to which Amdocs managed 134/4 in 10 overs.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Toss Time: 4:00 PM IST

CYM vs NCT Match Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Yasir Khan (captain), Shabbi Ul Hassan (vice-captain), Muhammad Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia, Mehran Khan, Chamal Sadun, Gursewak Singh

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad List

CYM: Ravi Kumar, Kamal Riaz, Manjinder Singh, Chamal Sadun, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Gurdeep Sharma, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ghulam Murtaza, Murtaza Yamin, Muneeb Mughal, Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Manikanta Ranimekala, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gurwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Murali Alanki, Minhas Khan

NCT: Benojir Ahmed, Abdul Mobeen, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Habibur Rahman, Amir Sohail, Jahid Hassan, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar

