CYM vs NCT Dream11 Predictions And Team Hints, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Cyprus Moufflons Cricket Club vs Nicosia Tigers Cricket Club Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 23, 3:30 PM IST

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team And Picks

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Tips For July 23, 2020 Match 18: On the third day of the Cyprus League, Punjab and Amdocs played the opening fixture with the former emerging winner by eight wickets followed by Moufflons beating Nicosia by seven runs. In the third match, Punjab again prevailed, this time getting the better of Moufflons by seven wickets while in the next match, they beat Nicosia by 55 runs. In the fifth and final match of Wednesday, Moufflons thrashed Amdocs by 40 runs.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

CYM vs NCT Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Yasir Khan (captain), Shabbi Ul Hassan (vice-captain), Mehran Khan, Chamal Sadun, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, R Hasan, Faysal Mia

Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad List

CYM: Chamal Sadun, Manjinder Singh, Chamal Sadun, Gurwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Riaz, Gaganpreet Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Murali Alanki, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Manikanta Ranimekala, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar, Nalin Pathirana, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Gurdeep Sharma, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ghulam Murtaza, Murtaza Yamin, Muneeb Mughal

NCT: Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Abdul Mobeen, Yasir Khan, Kazi Saiful, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Habibur Rahman, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Jahid Hassan, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Abdul Manan,