CYM vs PNL Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions Fantasy Tips July 21, 3:30 PM IST

CYM vs PNL Dream11 Team And Picks

CYM vs PNL Dream11 Tips: The league is underway with five matches played on Day 1 (July 20) in Cyprus. Five matches will be played on Day 2 as well.

Below are the results from the opening day fixtures

#Punjab Lions (80/0) beat Amdocs (79/4) by 10 wickets

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

CYM vs PNL Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Mangala Gunasekara (captain), Tejwinder Singh (vice-captain), Zeeshan Sarwar, Nweraj Kumar Tiwari, Waqas Akthar, Chamal Sadun, Amardeep Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Waqar Ali, Vikram Verma

Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions Full Squad List

CYM: Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Zeeshan Sarwar, Manikanta Ranimekala, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Gurdeep Sharma, Minhas Khan, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Nalin Pathirana, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Chamal Sadun, Arslan Ashraf, Scott Austin, Gurwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Ahil Malik

PNL: Amith Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akthar, Danajaya Wijesooriya, Zeeshan Mehamood, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Sunil Sharma, Malka Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Satnam Singh, Harwinder Singh, Sukhjeeth Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Prasad Suranga, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Mangala Gunasekara