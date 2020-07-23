CYM vs PNL Dream11 Predictions And Team Hints, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Cyprus Moufflons Cricket Club vs Punjab Lions Cricket Club Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 23, 5:30 PM IST

CYM vs PNL Dream11 Team And Picks

CYM vs PNL Dream11 Tips For July 23, 2020 Match 19: On the third day of the Cyprus League, Punjab and Amdocs played the opening fixture with the former emerging winner by eight wickets followed by Moufflons beating Nicosia by seven runs. In the third match, Punjab again prevailed, this time getting the better of Moufflons by seven wickets while in the next match, they beat Nicosia by 55 runs. In the fifth and final match of Wednesday, Moufflons thrashed Amdocs by 40 runs.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

CYM vs PNL Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

CYM vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Waqas Akhtar (C), Kulwinder Singh (VC), Gursewak Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Ravi Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Waqar Ali, Satish Kumar, Mehran Khan, Gurapratap Singh

Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions Full Squad List

CYM: Nalin Pathirana, Chamal Sadun, Muneeb Mughal, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Hussain, Zeeshan Sarwar, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murali Alanki, Ravi Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Manikanta Ranimekala, Minhas Khan, Kamal Raiz, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Manjinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Gurdeep Sharma, Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh

PNL: Harpreet Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Tarandit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Gurapartap Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Kunal Saini, Sukhjeet Singh, Vikram Verma, Satnam Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Neeraj Tiwari, Zeeshan Mehmood, Sunil Sharma