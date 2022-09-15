<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>CZR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Czech Republic vs Ireland-XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>CZR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Czech Republic vs Ireland-XI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 16, At Cartama Oval, Cartama</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Czech Republic vs Ireland-XI Dream11 Team Prediction CZR vs IRE-XI 2022: Best players list of CZR vs IRE-XI, Czech Republic Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland-XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss:</strong> The match toss between Czech Republic &amp; Ireland-XI will take place at 2:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 3:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Cartama Oval, Cartama <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>CZR vs IRE-XI My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Jared Wilson, Sahil Grover (c), Seamus Lynch, Max Burton, Sazib Bhuiyan, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, Sabawoon Davizi, Naveed Ahmed, Matthew Humphreys, Ritik Tomar. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>CZR vs IRE-XI Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Czech Republic</strong><strong>:</strong> Sharan, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (wk), Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Kushalkumar Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel-I, Ritik Tomar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland-XI:</strong> Max Burton (c &amp; wk), John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, and Muzamil Sherzad.