CZR vs IRE-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Czech Republic vs Ireland-XI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 16, At Cartama Oval, Cartama

Toss: The match toss between Czech Republic & Ireland-XI will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

CZR vs IRE-XI My Dream11 Team

Jared Wilson, Sahil Grover (c), Seamus Lynch, Max Burton, Sazib Bhuiyan, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, Sabawoon Davizi, Naveed Ahmed, Matthew Humphreys, Ritik Tomar.

CZR vs IRE-XI Probable XI

Czech Republic: Sharan, Sahil Grover, Divyendra Singh (wk), Dylan Steyn, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Kushalkumar Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Smit Patel-I, Ritik Tomar.

Ireland-XI: Max Burton (c & wk), John Matchett, Jack Dickson, Nathan McGuire, Jared Wilson, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Jamie Forbes, Matthew Humphreys, and Muzamil Sherzad.