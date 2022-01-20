Paarl: Virat Kohli shocked one and all a week back when he announced his resignation as India’s Test captain. While fans and plaudits from across the world reacted, the ex-South African pacer has finally broken his silence on the subject. As per Steyn, he reckons Kohli took this step because of bio-bubbles and to be there for his family.

“Maybe these bio-bubbles and all had a role in it. I mean it really boils down to family for somebody like Virat. He’s got a young family right now,” Steyn told Star Sports on Wednesday.

Kohli cited workload as the reason behind his resigning as Test skipper of the side. A couple of months back, he stepped down as India’s T20 skipper and the captain of RCB. What followed was Rohit Sharma was made the ODI captain and that stirred controversy.