New Delhi: India had a wonderful outing in the ODI series against South Africa as the team went on to win the series 2-1. The Men In Blue lost the first ODI but bounced back to win the remaining two games.

The ODI team was laced with many future stars as regular members of the team were part of the T20 World Cup squad and had left for Australia. However, the young guns made most of the opportunity and helped India win a series against a full-strength South Africa.

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are two highly-rated players and both players delivered a sensational performances in the series. Sanju Samson scored a blazing 86 in the first ODI and almost helped India pull off a remarkable chase.

In the second game, Ishan Kishan raised his hand and helped India make mockery of a stiff 279 run target with a scintillating 93-run knock. Shreyas Iyer also scored a century in the match. Speaking about Ishan Kishan, Dale Steyn made a big statement and said that Rishabh Pant’s spot in the Indian team might be in trouble.

“A 100 percent. I actually played with him a bit way back in the IPL. He seemed like a baby. We nicknamed him Justin Bieber because he was like this absolute rockstar. I’ve watched him go and get better. For a short and small man, he packs an incredible punch. These sixes off Nortje aren’t small. They’re pure timing and muscle. And just the ability to recognise when to take on the bowler… he is a great player and guys in that Indian team… Rishabh Pant should be worried that someone is coming for his spot,” Steyn said on Star Sports.