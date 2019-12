Dale Steyn Pockets Just 1 Wicket on BBL Debut for Melbourne Stars

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn picked one wicket in his debut Big Bash League (BBL) match for Melbourne Stars against Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne on Friday.

Steyn, who was included in the side in place of Golden Cap holder Haris Rauf, played his first game for the club at Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium after missing the opening two games of the meet due to a side strain he arrived with, having injured himself playing in South Africa’s domestic T20 competition.

He started his BBL campaign with a dot ball, but then was smashed for back-to-back sixes which was followed by back-to-back fours by Jake Weatherald. The 36-year-old pace gun conceded 20 runs in his first five deliveries, but Steyn had the last laugh when he dismissed Weatherald on the final ball of the over.

Dale Steyn’s first Big Bash over was something to behold 😳 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kzdjRZ9X0v — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Weatherald tried to go big, but this time he failed to connect and ended up lobbing a simple catch to Melbourne Stars all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Melbourne Stars finished at 174/4 after 20 overs, courtesy Jonathan Wells’ 68 not out and Alex Carey’s run-a-ball 45.

Steyn, who retired from Test cricket in August, was in October cleared by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to play six matches in what will be his debut season in the Australian T20 league. However, he had indicated that there is an option to extend that period if he is not selected for South Africa’s limited overs series against England in February.

The right arm pacer was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL Auction 2020 in Kolkataon December 19 for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).