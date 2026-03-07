Dale Steyn’s brutal ‘Chokers’ warning to New Zealand before T20 World Cup final, says ‘They…’

Dale Steyn makes a bold prediction before the T20 World Cup 2026 final, New Zealand may inherit the ‘chokers’ tag if they lose to India.

New Zealand cricket team

Former South Africa pace great Dale Steyn has said that New Zealand will deserve the unwanted “chokers” label if they fail to beat hosts India in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. He believes it will be nearly impossible for the Kiwis to beat India.

New Zealand reached the final by beating South Africa in the first semi-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India defeated England by seven runs in the second semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Steyn pointed out that New Zealand have reached more World Cup finals than South Africa, and if they lose again, the “chokers” tag should go to them.

Steyn’s strong message to New Zealand

“Let’s be honest here. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven’t won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this,” Steyn said in a chat with AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

“Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it’s yours. I love New Zealand, but they won’t beat India.”

Steyn backs India as clear favourites

The legendary pacer, who has taken more than 400 Test wickets, feels India are strong favourites to win the title. He said it would take a massive collapse from India for New Zealand to win.

“It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it’s possible. I really want them (New Zealand) to win, but do I think they’ll beat India? No,” Steyn said.

New Zealand’s long wait for ICC glory

New Zealand have reached eight ICC finals since winning the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000, but they have won only one – the 2021 World Test Championship final against India. They lost the 2019 ODI World Cup final, the 2021 T20 World Cup final, and the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Steyn believes New Zealand have a golden chance to finally lift a major ICC trophy, but he feels India are too strong to lose at home.

Final awaits at Narendra Modi Stadium

The final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. India, the defending champions, aim to create history by winning back-to-back T20 World Cups. New Zealand will look to end their long wait and silence the critics. The match promises to be a high-stakes battle between two strong teams.

