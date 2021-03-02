South Africa pacer Dale Steyn – who opted out of the lucrative Indian Premier League – revealed the reason behind his decision not to play IPL. He chose Pakistan Super League over IPL because according to him, PSL is more rewarding than IPL.

“I have found that playing in other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player,” Steyn told YouTube channel Cricket Pakistan.

“When you go to IPL, there are such big squads and there are so many big names and there’s so much emphasis on the amount of money that the players earn that sometimes, somewhere along the line the cricket gets forgotten,” he added.

His comments have sparked outrage on the social platform and here is how fans are reacting. While some are supporting Steyn, some believe he should not have made such a statement.

Shame on you #DaleSteyn Saurabh Vig (@savigegaming1) March 2, 2021

we have RABADA Bumrah Boult Khalil Ahmed Malinga Brawo and other so many worlds best fast bowler and he can change the match if you show the ipl dale steyn could not perform well since 2015 so BROTHER if we couldn’t play honest cricket so no one will come to play cricket in IPL! pic.twitter.com/MaH4PwPtB6 Amitabh Thakkar (@thakkar_amitabh) March 2, 2021

Dale Steyn said what he feels why everyone is overreacting 🤷‍♀️😑!! Miss Night watchman ✌ (@I_stan_proteas) March 2, 2021

Dale Steyn’s comments don’t change anything. Thousands of players will still enrol in the auction, the IPL will continue to be the most lucrative cricket league and we will still enjoy our cricket…It’s honestly not a big deal! Spandana (@Spandana08) March 2, 2021

Dale Steyn will soon regret his decision once Sarfaraz Khan starts misbehaving with him. 😂 Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) March 2, 2021

In his prime, Steyn was a force to reckon with. He terrorised batsmen all around the world with his speeds. He also enjoys a massive fanbase in India and hence his statement has not gone down well with them.