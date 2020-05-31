With global economies crashing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh spin coach Daniel Vettori has decided to donate a part of his salary to help the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) low-income staff in a bid to motivate them during the testing times.

The former New Zealand captain has been part of the Bangladesh coaching staff since July 2019. The amount that Vettori will be letting go of is however not disclosed.

“Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB”s low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based Prothom Alo.

Bangladesh’s contracted cricketers, the Under-19 cricketers, and the players’ association have all donated money towards the fight against coronavirus, while the BCB itself has donated around a large sum — Taka 3.61 crore ($428,000 approx.). The senior team came forward to donate half of their salaries to the government in March.

Vettori’s appointment was part of a coaching staff overhaul that Bangladesh undertook after the 2019 ICC World Cup. He was part of the Bangladesh backroom staff when they toured India last year for a two-Test series, the second of which was the first time either side had played a day-night Test match. The match was played in front of a packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

(With agency inputs)