With global economies crashing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh spin coach Daniel Vettori has decided to donate a part of his salary to help the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) low-income staff in a bid to motivate them during the testing times. <p></p> <p></p>The former New Zealand captain has been part of the Bangladesh coaching staff since July 2019. The amount that Vettori will be letting go of is however not disclosed. <p></p> <p></p>"Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB''s low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based Prothom Alo. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh's contracted cricketers, the Under-19 cricketers, and the players' association have all donated money towards the fight against coronavirus, while the BCB itself has donated around a large sum -- Taka 3.61 crore ($428,000 approx.). The senior team came forward to donate half of their salaries to the government in March. <p></p> <p></p>Vettori's appointment was part of a coaching staff overhaul that Bangladesh undertook after the 2019 ICC World Cup. He was part of the Bangladesh backroom staff when they toured India last year for a two-Test series, the second of which was the first time either side had played a day-night Test match. The match was played in front of a packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)