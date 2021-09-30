Dubai: Following reports of India captain Virat Kohli’s rift with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) over alleged misconduct with senior players, ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria opined on the subject. Kaneria spoke on the subject and reckoned BCCI will not tolerate such indiscipline even if it is a big player like Kohli.

“Virat Kohli’s captaincy is in a dilemma because BCCI’s top bosses in Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah won’t tolerate indiscipline towards anybody. They won’t see if he is a big-ticket player and treat everyone the same way. Unlike Pakistan, where there are such concerns, I don’t think it happens in India because a top-notch cricketer is the BCCI president,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria added: “He (Ganguly) changed Indian cricket and he won’t see different players in different ways. Thus, I trust the BCCI to ensure that in future no player behaves roughly with their teammates.”

Kaneria also reckoned it would be best for Kohli to follow the footsteps of ex-India captain MS Dhoni. With Ashwin in the T20 World Cup squad, Kaneria advised Kohli to handle things carefully.

“Virat Kohli’s aggression while captaining is a known thing, but misbehaving with your own players isn’t acceptable. He needs to follow the culture set by MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni dragged the players along with him despite win or loss by backing them. Hence, with the T20 World Cup looming and with Ravichandran Ashwin also part of the squad, Kohli must handle things carefully.”

Recently, reports emerged that a senior player complained to the BCCI about Kohli’s misconduct.