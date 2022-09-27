New Delhi: India batter Suryakumar Yadav is going through a dream run in T20I cricket. India’s highest-ranked batter in T20Is, Surya was once again the chief architect of India’s win as he scored a blazing 69 off 36 balls to help India beat Australia by six wickets in the deciding match of the three T20I series. Surya stitched a century stand with Virat Kohli ( 63) as the duo helped India recover from early blows and set the team up for a series win.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria was awestruck by the match-winning knock of Suryakumar Yadav and heaped massive praise on him. “I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I’d say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it’s like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria further went on add that Suryakumar Yadav has the potential to beat Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in this format of the game. “He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind,” he added.

Meanwhile, after a series win over Australia, India is set to face off South Africa in a three-match T20I series. The three T20I series will be the final opportunity for India to fix their jigsaw before the T20 World Cup. India’s major concern in the recent few games have been their bowling which has looked very ordinary.