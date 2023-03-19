Advertisement

Danish Kaneria Issues Massive Starc Warning Virat Kohli, Team India For WTC Final

Kaneria opined that India should bring T Natarajan as net bowler so that Kohli can practice against him ahead of WTC final.

Updated: March 19, 2023 8:23 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his struggles against the left-arm seamers isn't new. Kohli has dominated almost every bowler that has played against him but his record against the left-arm seamers is slightly below par. In the first ODI between India and Australia, Kohli fell to Mitchell Starc who trapped him LBW with an inswinging delivery.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria feels that Kohli isn't very comfortable against the inswinging deliveries and that could trouble him in the WTC final, where India meets Australia for the title.

"Virat Kohli isn't comfortable against left-arm pacers when the ball nips back.

"He will have to practice to face Mitchell Starc in the World Test Championship final. The team management should bring in left-arm pacers like T Natarajan as net bowlers," noted Kaneria in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria was also high in praise of KL Rahul, who played a 75-run knock to bail India out of a disastrous situation and led them to a win in the first ODI against Australia in chase of 189. India were reduced to 39/4 before Rahul, Hardik Pandya (25) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) shattered Aussie hopes.

"KL Rahul has dealt a major setback. He was dropped from the Test team and he knows that he will have to deliver now and have to be very sensible. Dropping someone is never the solution. You need to fix the problems.

"He looked very composed today and the Australian bowlers couldn't hit his pads as he was getting behind the line of the ball."

