Danish Kaneria Requests PCB to Allow Him to Play Domestic Cricket

Danish Kaneria has appealed with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove the life-ban it has imposed him in 2013 after being accused of spot-fixing. Kaneria has written a letter through his legal team to the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani for allowing him to play domestic cricket.

In a letter posted on his official Twitter handle, Kaneria’s team has written that the spinner has “suffered unimaginable and incomprehensible hardships, both professionally and personally” and “his sole source of income has vastly been affected”.

“PCB has the authority to write to the Chairman ACU thereof making a request at the behest of our client to grant him permission to play and participate in domestic cricket, or any related activity thereof,” the letter read. The letter further stated that Kaneria has “shown his willingness to undergo any and all educational, rehabilitative, or any other related programs.”

“In light of the above submissions, you are hereby requested to exercise the power given to you under the Code and address the Chairman ACU to grant our Client permission to participate in domestic cricket or activities related thereof as our Client is willing to undergo any and all programs as the same are willing and cooperate to the best of his abilities,” it said.

Kaneria had appealed against the life ban imposed on him by the English and Wales Cricket Board in 2012 but couldn’t overturn the decision.

Citing other offenders who have since resumed playing professional cricket, Kaneria, who played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs between 2000 and 2010, has called out the unfair treatment meted to him by the board.

The 39-year-old was found guilty of spot-fixing alongside Mervyn Westfield while playing for English county Essex against Durham in 2009.