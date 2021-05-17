Tainted Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir made headlines when he hinted at acquiring British citizenship to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Now, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has lashed out at Amir accusing the pacer of 'blackmailing' the Pakistan Cricket Board. Kaneria reckoned, Amir - who recently retired - is doing this to make a return to the side. <p></p> <p></p>"I am taking nothing away from Mohammad Amir. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I feel he is trying to blackmail others with his statements so that he can make a return to the side. From his comments on moving to England and getting citizenship and playing the IPL, you can understand his headspace," Kaneria said on his Youtube channel. <p></p> <p></p>Kaneria also reckoned that the PCB was kind to bring him back into the scheme of things after the spot-fixing scandal he was involved in. The former leg-spinner also pointed out that since the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Amir's performance has not been up to the mark. <p></p> <p></p>Following his call to retire, Amir revealed that it was the disrespect shown to him by the OCB that prompted him to take the surprising decision. <p></p> <p></p>Amir said: "I was suffering from mental pressure &amp; would be very surprised if I was the only one who has gone through this. Some players are too frightened to do anything or speak up about it because there are a lot of things which are outside the control of players." <p></p> <p></p>Despite featuring in many T20 leagues across the world, Amir has not played for his national side since 2019. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;