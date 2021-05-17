Tainted Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir made headlines when he hinted at acquiring British citizenship to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Now, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has lashed out at Amir accusing the pacer of ‘blackmailing’ the Pakistan Cricket Board. Kaneria reckoned, Amir – who recently retired – is doing this to make a return to the side.

“I am taking nothing away from Mohammad Amir. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I feel he is trying to blackmail others with his statements so that he can make a return to the side. From his comments on moving to England and getting citizenship and playing the IPL, you can understand his headspace,” Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

Kaneria also reckoned that the PCB was kind to bring him back into the scheme of things after the spot-fixing scandal he was involved in. The former leg-spinner also pointed out that since the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Amir’s performance has not been up to the mark.

Following his call to retire, Amir revealed that it was the disrespect shown to him by the OCB that prompted him to take the surprising decision.

Amir said: “I was suffering from mental pressure & would be very surprised if I was the only one who has gone through this. Some players are too frightened to do anything or speak up about it because there are a lot of things which are outside the control of players.”

Despite featuring in many T20 leagues across the world, Amir has not played for his national side since 2019.