Danish Kaneria SLAMS Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, says, ‘They…’

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria blasts boycott of India match in T20 World Cup 2026, calls decision illogical and damaging to knockout path.

Pakistan Cricket team

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has strongly criticized his country’s decision to boycott the high-profile group-stage clash against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, calling it a detrimental move that harms Pakistan cricket the most and projects weakness.

The controversy stems from the Pakistan government’s Sunday announcement approving the national team’s participation in the tournament but explicitly barring them from playing India on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This selective boycott is seen as solidarity with Bangladesh, which was excluded after the ICC rejected venue-shift requests over security concerns.

Kaneria: Boycott sends wrong message

Speaking to IANS, Kaneria argued there is “no logic” in skipping the match, especially since it is at a neutral venue.

“Pakistan had earlier requested that they would not come to India to play, and that request was accepted, so their matches were arranged at a neutral venue. In this World Cup, the India-Pakistan match was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. There is no logic in boycotting this match, Kaneria said.“

“This sends a message that people will feel Pakistan are scared of facing India, which is why they are refusing to play.”

Kaneria urged Pakistan to prioritize their own cricket development instead of symbolic gestures toward a team (Bangladesh) already out of the tournament.

Also Read: ICC Issues STRONG warning to PCB over India match Boycott, Flags â€˜Selective Participationâ€™ threat in T20 World Cup 2026

Impact on Pakistan’s tournament path

Kaneria highlighted the competitive fallout, noting that forfeiting the match would hand India two points and damage Pakistan’s net run rate and qualification chances for the Super 8 or knockouts.

“With this decision, Pakistan has made its path to the semifinals or knockouts much more difficult. I think it’s a very, very wrong decision. India has beaten Pakistan at every stage of the World Cup, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup.”

Hypothetical knockout scenario and advice

Addressing the possibility of an India-Pakistan rematch in later stages, Kaneria questioned the consistency of the stance.

“If tomorrow you meet India in the semifinal or final, will you just hand over the trophy by saying you won’t play the final? You should come onto the ground, fight it out, and win from there, then it feels like you’ve taken revenge for everything. But boycotting like this doesn’t make any difference at all.“

“Decisions like this increase the consequences. They did not think long-term… Taking such decisions emotionally, without proper thought, is not right in my opinion. Decisions should be taken carefully and wisely.”

Players silent frustration

Kaneria concluded by suggesting internal discontent among Pakistani players.

“I think many Pakistani cricketers would be upset, but they are in a position where they cannot openly speak about it.”

Pakistan’s group fixtures continue with matches against the Netherlands (Feb 7), USA (Feb 10), and Namibia (Feb 18), all in Colombo. The boycott risks ICC sanctions, including point deductions, ranking impacts, and broader restrictions.