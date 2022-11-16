Sydney: The Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka returned to the Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court a day prior to his demand to review his bail conditions. He was arrested by the Sydney Police Department for an alleged sexual assault case and has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Sri Lankan Cricket Board has suspended Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket after Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court denied him of bail in sexual assault case. He reappeared in front of the court on Wednesday as the court was told there was a subpoena to have access to the digital material from a government agency. Magistrate Robert Williams granted access to a USB device containing files.

“The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday,” Police said following the arrest of Sri Lankan cricketer.

The police has claimed that the pair met for drinks and went to the woman’s house around 11 pm. According to the complaints of woman, Gunathilaka not only ignored her consent but also refused to use protection. The woman also reported that the cricketer tried to choke her.

Gunathilaka would return to court on Thursday to request a review of his bail conditions. He would move to the Supreme Court if the bail is denied.