<strong>Adelaide:</strong> Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's victim was choked repeatedly and was "fearing for her life" during his alleged sexual assault, according to media reports that quoted police documents. <p></p> <p></p>The woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted four times in her home at Sydney's Rose Bay on November 2 after going out for a date with the cricketer, who was here as part of the Sri Lankan team for the T20 World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>Gunathilaka, 31, was later arrested from his team hotel by Sydney police, even as other members of the Sri Lankan squad returned home following the side's exit in the Super 12 stage. <p></p> <p></p>The left-handed batter was denied bail on Monday and is facing a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. <p></p> <p></p>In her complaint, the woman alleged that Gunathilaka tried to choke her three times during the sexual assault. <p></p> <p></p>"The complainant tried to remove the accused's hand by grabbing his wrist, but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck," Australian media reports said quoting police documents. <p></p> <p></p>"The complainant was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused. <p></p> <p></p>"She continually tried to pull away from the accused, a clear indication that she was not consenting." The next hearing in the case is set for January 12. <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken a strong note of the incident and suspended Gunathilaka from all forms of the game. <p></p> <p></p>Shamed by the incident, the Sri Lankan government has asked SLC to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. <p></p> <p></p>Gunathilaka played against Namibia in Sri Lanka's first round match and was out for a duck. <p></p> <p></p>He was later ruled out of the tournament due to an injury but stayed with the team after it qualified for the Super 12 stage. <p></p> <p></p>Gunathilaka, who has represented Sri Lanka in eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals, is no stranger to controversies. <p></p> <p></p>In 2021, he was suspended by SLC for one year after he breached the team's bio-secure bubble on the tour of England along with teammates Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella. <p></p> <p></p>SLC had also handed him a six-month ban in 2018 after he had broken the team curfew. In the same year, Gunathilaka was also suspended after his unnamed friend was accused of raping a Norwegian women. <p></p> <p></p>In 2017, the board had suspended him for six limited overs games after it learnt that Gunathilaka missed training sessions and turned up for a game without his cricket gear