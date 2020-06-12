A couple of days after West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy alleged that Sri Lankan teammate in the IPL faced racial slur while playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise, he took to Twitter and posted another mw=essage on Thursday.

Sammy revealed he had a conversation with a cricketer and felt reassured about the situation. He also said that after the conversation, he was convinced he operated from a place of love.

It reads: “I’m pleased to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him (sic).”

I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love 💕 and I believe him. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 11, 2020

“I was angry after listening to him describing a word that they use to describe black people, which he was saying is not in a good way and it was degrading. Instantly, I remembered when I played for Sunrisers in 2013 and 2014, I was being called the exact same word he described that was degrading to us black people,” he had said.