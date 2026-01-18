Daryl Mitchell creates history against India in third ODI match

Star New Zealand player Daryl Mitchell creates history against India in the third ODI match. Take a look and find out.

daryl-mitchell

Star New Zealand player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Daryl Mitchell plays an remarkable innings against India in the third ODI match. His great knock destroys Indian bowling-line up.

Daryl Mitchell’s great batting performance

New Zealand star continues his form against Indian in three match ODI series. Daryl once again smashed a mesmerizing century in the decider match. However, This is his 2nd consecutive hundred against India. With this great batting performance, Daryl Mitchell has set a major record as well.

Daryl Mitchell, who destroyed Indian bowling line-up in the third ODI game. He scored 137 runs off 131 balls. In this great innings, he smashed 15 fours and three sixes in his innings. However, this is his ninth century in ODI and fourth against India. Daryl Mitchell came as a hope for New Zealand as they were struggling at 5 for 2.

After the early blunders, Daryl Mitchell took the matter in his hand and shared a 53-run partnership with Will Young (30) for third wicket. However, Mitchell also shared a 219-run partnership with star New Zealand player Glenn Phillips, who also scored (106) for the fourth wicket.

Big achievement for star New Zealand star player Daryl Mitchell as with the great batting performance he creates history. He becomes the first natter to score five consecutives 50 + scores against India in India. He also became the second-highest run-scorer (352 runs) in an ODI series against India, behind only De Kock.

Daryl Mitchell Surpasses former star players

With this century, Daryl Mitchell has surpassed Chris Cairns and Ross Taylor. Chris Cairns and Ross Taylor each had three centuries against India, while Mitchell now has four. Nathan Astle (five centuries) holds the record for the most centuries against India among New Zealand batsmen.

Most centuries for New Zealand against India in ODIs:

5 â€“ Nathan Astle (29 innings)

4 â€“ Daryl Mitchell (11 innings)*

3 â€“ Chris Cairns (28 innings)

3 â€“ Ross Taylor (34 innings)

Second Batsman with Most Centuries in India

Daryl Mitchell is the second-highest batsman in the world to score the most centuries in India. Daryl Mitchell has scored four centuries in eight innings. AB de Villiers tops the list with five centuries in 11 innings.

Most 100s against India in India (ODIs)

05 â€“ AB de Villiers (11 innings)

04 â€“ Daryl Mitchell (8 innings)*