'David, If Your Are Listening, Don't Come To IPL': Virender Sehwag Fumes On Warner's Bizarre Knock Against RR

Virender Sehwag blasted David Warner for his slow knock of 65 in 55 balls against Rajasthan Royals in chase of 200.

New Delhi: Chasing a target of 200 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner played a strange inning and scored 65 runs in 55 balls to raise massive concerns regarding his intent in the IPL. This is not the first time Warner has played a slow knock in a big chase. Warner had scored 56 runs in 48 balls in Delhi Capitals' first game against Lucknow Super Giants as well.

Warner's slow inning against Rajasthan Royals has irked former India cricketer Virender Sehwag who has asked Warner to either play at a good strike rate or not come to IPL.

"David, if you are listening, please play well. Score 50 in 25 balls. Learn from Jaiswal, he hit in 25 balls. If "David Warner would have been retired hurt by Delhi Capitals if he was not their captain: Rohan Gavaskar. If this was a young Indian player, his tournament would have been finished," Gavaskar said while discussing Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in the same panel.you cannot do that, do not come and play in the IPL," said Virender Sehwag while speaking on Cricbuzz after the match.

Sehwag pointed out that Warner consumed too many balls and didn't leave much for big hitters like Rovman Powell and Ishan Porel.

"It would have been better for the team if David Warner got out for 30 runs, rather than making 55-60. Players like Rovman Powell and Ishan Porel could have come out much earlier and maybe could have done anything. No balls were left for those players, and they are big hitters in team," Sehwag said.

If It Was An India Player, His Tournament Would Have Ended: Rohan Gavaskar Meanwhile, Rohan Gavaskar, who was in the same panel made a huge remark and said that had Warner not been DC's captain, he would have been retired hurt, adding that if an Indian player would have played such knock, his tournament would have ended.