David Miller breaks silence after last-over heroics, powers DC to thrilling win vs RCB in IPL 2026

David Miller breathed a huge sigh of relief after guiding Delhi Capitals to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The veteran South African finisher made sure DC crossed the line this time, unlike his previous failure against Gujarat Titans.

Miller redeems himself in tense chase

Miller hit two sixes and a four in the final over off Romario Shepherd, and along with Player of the Match Tristan Stubbs, who was not out on 60, took DC over the line. The result also ensured that DC broke their two-match losing streak.

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‘It feels really good’: Miller’s honest reaction

“It feels really good. Obviously, to get one from the other night, obviously, I was just a bit disappointed a couple of games ago, but to get myself back in that position was good to get over the line.

“It’s always going to be there at the back of the mind (on unable to finish the job against GT) until you actually win another game. That’s our take, and it has been a couple of games – we obviously had a week off, so I’ve worked on a few things, just trying to stay in the moment as well and do what I can,” said Miller at the conclusion of the game.

Miller stays calm under pressure

Despite a slow start to his innings and coming out to bat after Axar Patel retired hurt due to cramps, Miller remained unperturbed by the mounting pressure.

“My first six balls, I thought, were really unbelievable. While there were six yorkers to me and I couldn’t get going, I was really chuffed that it came off in the last six balls.

“We did try to finish it in the second-to-last over, but when you need those 43-odd runs in the last four overs, we always knew there was one or two sixes. When you hit six and then a back-to-back four or six, then the bowler’s always under pressure from there.

“So it’s just trying to limit the dot balls. And then when the boundary ball comes, you kind of capitalise. So it was trying to stay calm, obviously keep communicating with the partner and, yeah, I’ll take it as deep as I can, as we can,” he explained.

Stubbs’ words helped Miller reset

He also credited young Stubbs for a timely mental reset during a mid-innings break in play. “When I walked to the wicket, Stubbo said to me, ‘ You just keep your intensity really high. So for me, that obviously helped a lot, and just a reminder, which clicked me into a good frame of mind.

“It came after a little while. It’s always good finishing off games with Stubbs. We batted a lot together, and he just said, ‘Thanks so much, you saved me there.’ But I thought he batted unbelievably well. Obviously anchored the innings all the way through,” he added.

Delhi Capitals next match

Delhi Capitals will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.