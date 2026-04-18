IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • David Miller breaks silence after last-over heroics, powers DC to thrilling win vs RCB in IPL 2026

David Miller breaks silence after last-over heroics, powers DC to thrilling win vs RCB in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals star David Miller reflects on his last-over heroics as DC beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling IPL 2026 clash. Read his full reaction, key moments, and match highlights.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 18, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

Published On Apr 18, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 18, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

David Miller last over cameo vs RCB

David Miller

David Miller breathed a huge sigh of relief after guiding Delhi Capitals to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The veteran South African finisher made sure DC crossed the line this time, unlike his previous failure against Gujarat Titans.

Miller redeems himself in tense chase

Miller hit two sixes and a four in the final over off Romario Shepherd, and along with Player of the Match Tristan Stubbs, who was not out on 60, took DC over the line. The result also ensured that DC broke their two-match losing streak.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

‘It feels really good’: Miller’s honest reaction

It feels really good. Obviously, to get one from the other night, obviously, I was just a bit disappointed a couple of games ago, but to get myself back in that position was good to get over the line.

It’s always going to be there at the back of the mind (on unable to finish the job against GT) until you actually win another game. That’s our take, and it has been a couple of games – we obviously had a week off, so I’ve worked on a few things, just trying to stay in the moment as well and do what I can,” said Miller at the conclusion of the game.

Miller stays calm under pressure

Despite a slow start to his innings and coming out to bat after Axar Patel retired hurt due to cramps, Miller remained unperturbed by the mounting pressure.

My first six balls, I thought, were really unbelievable. While there were six yorkers to me and I couldn’t get going, I was really chuffed that it came off in the last six balls.

We did try to finish it in the second-to-last over, but when you need those 43-odd runs in the last four overs, we always knew there was one or two sixes. When you hit six and then a back-to-back four or six, then the bowler’s always under pressure from there.

So it’s just trying to limit the dot balls. And then when the boundary ball comes, you kind of capitalise. So it was trying to stay calm, obviously keep communicating with the partner and, yeah, I’ll take it as deep as I can, as we can,” he explained.

Stubbs’ words helped Miller reset

He also credited young Stubbs for a timely mental reset during a mid-innings break in play. “When I walked to the wicket, Stubbo said to me, ‘ You just keep your intensity really high. So for me, that obviously helped a lot, and just a reminder, which clicked me into a good frame of mind.

It came after a little while. It’s always good finishing off games with Stubbs. We batted a lot together, and he just said, ‘Thanks so much, you saved me there.’ But I thought he batted unbelievably well. Obviously anchored the innings all the way through,” he added.

Delhi Capitals next match

Delhi Capitals will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma creates history in stunning Sunrisers Hyderabad win over Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma creates history in stunning Sunrisers Hyderabad win over Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs
Last-over drama! South African star David Miller turns hero as DC stun RCB in IPL 2026 thriller

Last-over drama! South African star David Miller turns hero as DC stun RCB in IPL 2026 thriller
SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad seal thrilling 10 run victory vs Chennai Super Kings

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad seal thrilling 10 run victory vs Chennai Super Kings
Good news for Kavya Maran’s SRH as THIS star joins as injury replacement for David Payne in IPL 2026

Good news for Kavya Maran’s SRH as THIS star joins as injury replacement for David Payne in IPL 2026

Latest News

David Miller opens up on last-over heroics vs RCB

Miller’s last-over heroics seal DC thriller win vs RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch 10 run win over CSK

Good news for SRH: THIS star joins after Payne ruled out of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets in a last over thriller

IPL 2026: RCB favourites against struggling DC, key reasons explained

Editor's Pick

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs