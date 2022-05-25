Kolkata: Loyalties change and this is the beauty of IPL! David Miller on Tuesday was the star for Gujarat Titans as his 38-ball 68* took his side over the line against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Miller’s heroics ensured Gujarat sail smoothly into the final. Till last season, he was with the Royals and now he has come back to haunt them. To rub salt to the wound, Miller tweeted after the win and said ‘sorry’ to his former team.

Here is what Miller tweeted after the game in Kolkata.

Here is how fans reacted to Miller’s possible-cheeky tweet.

