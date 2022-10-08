David Miller’s Daughter Passes After Due To Cancer
David Miller (Image Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a heartbreaking news, Star South Africa batter David Miller’s daughter has passed away. Miller posted a video story on Instagram with a girl child and captioned the post as ‘Rip My Princess’. Miller’s post has left the fans curious.

 

