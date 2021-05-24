Virat Kohli is arguably the the biggest juggernaut in the context of the cricketing vortex of the world. Apart from being an explosive batsman, he is one of the best fielders of our generations. His brilliance is also very much evident from the fact that at this moment, he is regarded as one of the best captains in world cricket. Kohli has over 12169 runs in the ODIs and also has 7490 runs in Test cricket. The India skipper is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is, being the only player to cross the 3000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

“Fair to say we ain’t catching Virat Kohli”, that’s what David Warner put up as caption while sharing a statistic on Instagram of the most international hundreds scored by active players. Second on the list is David Warner himself who has smashed 43 centuries and is followed by Chris Gayle(42). Both Rohit Sharma and Ross Taylor have scored 40 hundreds each. Another Indian on the list is Shikhar Dhawan with 24 three-figure scores.

Virat Kohli also has an average of over 50 across all three formats. In the World Test Championship, he has two centuries to his name, including an unbeaten 254 against South Africa, recording his individual best in the longest format of the game. He has amassed 877 runs so far with an average of 877. His last century came back in 2019 against Bangladesh.

The captain will have a glorious chance to end his century drought in a big game like the WTC Final against New Zealand in Southampton and add to his already 27 Test centuries.