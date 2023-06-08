David Warner Breaks Michael Clarke's Record To Move To No. 4 In Elite List

London: India and Australia are taking the field against each other at The Oval in London. Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith dominated India's bowling unit as they smashed 146* and 95* respectively. Both stitch a mammoth 251-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket to put Australia in the driver's seat by putting 327/3 on the board at the stumps on Day 1.

In the first session, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami used attacking lengths and bowling angles to target Usman Khawaja and David Warner. The opening batters added 69 runs for the second wicket before Warner fell for 43 (60).

With 43 runs, Warner broke Michael Clarke's record of scoring the most runs for Australia in international cricket. Before Day 1 of the World Test Championship, Warner needed 31 runs to leapfrog Michael Clarke's tally of 17112, and after his innings, Warner is now the fourth-highest run scorer for Australia in international cricket with 17125 runs registered in his name in 345 matches.

Legeandary Australian batter Ricky Ponting sits at the top of the elite list; he has smashed 27368 runs in 559 matches. Followed by him, SR Waugh and AR Border are in the second and third spots with 18496 and 17698 runs, respectively.