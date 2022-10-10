David Warner Congratulates Pushpa Movie Star Allu Arjun For Winning Filmfare

New Delhi: Australia is currently hosting England in a bilateral T20I series to the build up for T20 World Cup down under. David Warner played an astonishing knock of 73 runs of 44 balls in the first T20I but it was not enough to lead Aussies to victory.

Warner was awarded player of the series for their recent two match T2OI series against West Inides. Warner’s remarkable form ahead of the big tournament is a good news for the hosts. He played a really crucial role in making Australia T20 Champions last year.

Both Australia and Warner would be hoping that he stays in this form during the World Cup. Warner’s Indian fanbase is just as big as his Australian one. Indians are always rooting for one of their favorite foreign players. He has gained mass support during his IPL run with Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi franchises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

However, another huge reason behind his the crazy Indian fandom is Warner’s love for Indian movies and culture. He has created many face swap videos with renowned movies like Pushpa, Bahubali and Sultan. He even loves to create with tik-tok videos on Indian audios.

Warner’s videos are tend to go viral in India. He has gained love not only among the fans but also the celebrities. David Warner showing another good example of it congratulated south movie superstar Allu Arjun for winning Filmfare award for his movie Pushpa. It is one of Warner’s favorite movie.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa earned a clean sweep victory as they won the Filmfare in all the categories from Best Actor to Best Movie and director. Warner posted a collage of him and Allu Arjun’s picture with a caption saying “How good that @alluarjunonline took out the @filmfare awards for #Pushpa such an amazing achievement and we loved it soo much. Well done and congrats to all involved.“