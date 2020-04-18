Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Australian opener David Warner, who made his TikTok debut lately, is making the most of his time staying indoors with his family. <p></p> <p></p>On Saturday, Warner posted his latest TikTok video on Instagram which features his daughter Indi as well. The father-daughter duo is dancing to actress Katrina Kaif's iconic Bollywood item number 'Shiela Ki Jawaani'. <p></p> <p></p>The clip is already a hit among the masses, clocking 542,267 views in merely two hours. He captioned the video, "Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! &#x1f602;&#x1f602; please help me someone!!!!! <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_HMVlcJMAS/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_HMVlcJMAS/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! &#x1f602;&#x1f602; please help me someone!!!!!! #statue</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/davidwarner31/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> David Warner</a> (@davidwarner31) on Apr 17, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the video, Warner is in his boxers, while his daughter dons an Indian attire. <p></p> <p></p>Warner, who was supposed to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League will have to wait as the tournament has been postponed indefinitely till further notice. <p></p> <p></p>"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," a BCCI release stated. <p></p><div data-io-article-url="https://www.india.com/sports/bcci-officially-suspends-ipl-2020-indefinitely-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic-4002048/"> <p></p><div class="articleBody"> <p></p> <p></p>With most of the countries sealing their international borders to stop the spread of the virus, there is enough uncertainty over the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place later this year in Australia. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>