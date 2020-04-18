Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Australian opener David Warner, who made his TikTok debut lately, is making the most of his time staying indoors with his family.

On Saturday, Warner posted his latest TikTok video on Instagram which features his daughter Indi as well. The father-daughter duo is dancing to actress Katrina Kaif’s iconic Bollywood item number ‘Shiela Ki Jawaani’.

The clip is already a hit among the masses, clocking 542,267 views in merely two hours. He captioned the video, “Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! 😂😂 please help me someone!!!!!

In the video, Warner is in his boxers, while his daughter dons an Indian attire.

Warner, who was supposed to play the cash-rich Indian Premier League will have to wait as the tournament has been postponed indefinitely till further notice.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” a BCCI release stated.