Australia’s ace opener David Warner made a shocking revelation hours after winning the prestigious Allan Border medal, Australian cricket’s highest individual honour on Monday night for the third time. Warner said that he might consider giving up on the shortest format after the two successive T20 World Cups – 2020 (Australia) and 2021 (India). He also chose to sit out of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 season to focus on his international career.

“I think you look at Twenty20 internationals, we’ve got back-to-back World Cups as well. That’s probably a format that could be one I drop in a few years,” Warner told reporters on Monday.

“It’s going to be very difficult to play all three forms – and good luck to all the guys that want to keep playing – it’s challenging.

“I speak to guys like AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, guys who have done that for a long time, it does become challenging” he added.

The 33-year-old Warner also spoke about the challenges of an international cricketer and also about his duties towards his family. “Having three young kids and my wife at home all the time, constant travelling becomes very difficult.”

The left-handed opener also explained why he has chosen to skip the BBL for much of his international career. “I don’t have a BBL team; I took a break during this period, and that was about my body and my mind, making sure I’m getting ready for the next series that comes up,” Warner said.

“For me it’s about working out timeframes with different series, identify when you need a bit of a rest.”

Warner has so far played 76 T20Is for Australia in which he has scored 2079 runs, including a 100 and 15 half-centuries.

He will next be seen in action against South Africa in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first T20I will be played on February 21.