New Delhi: David Warner, apart from his explosive batting, is also known for his regular interaction with the fans. His fans all around the world and especially in the subcontinent adore Warner for his ability to connect through social media. In a recent Instagram post, David Warner was asked about captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad and Tom Moody back as Head Coach. Warner without mincing any words replied, “No Thanks”, which has led to discussions on his equation with the franchise.

It is no secret that Warner was treated horribly by the franchise. Fans were not comfortable with the way Warner was asked to leave the bio bubble. On top of that, Sunrisers’ performance in the IPL was forgetful for the fans as they finished last on the points table.

David Warner has been in great form since the T20 World Cup. His flamboyant batting at the World Cup earned him the “Player of the Tournament” title. His story of redemption from his poor outing in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League to his “player of the tournament” in the T20 World cup is like a fairytale for cricket viewers and analysts around the world.

Fans of the game who love the game dearly felt that, Warner, should have been treated with more respect as Sunrisers maiden IPL trophy came under David Warner. David Warner also holds the record for the second-most runs in a single edition of the IPL (848 in 2017) after Virat Kohli’s 873 runs in 2016.