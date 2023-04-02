David Warner Mercilessly Trolled For Slow Knock Against Lucknow Super Giants In LSG vs DC Match | WATCH BEST MEMES

For Capitals, skipper David Warner scored 56, however, he was mercilessly trolled on social media for his slow knock. Warner's 56 came in 48 balls, which resulted in the pressure being mounted on other batters.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals had a poor start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they suffered a crushing 50 runs defeat to Lucknow Super Giants. The David Warner-led side was below par and looked no match to a rampant LSG, who first posted a massive score of 193-6 in 20 overs, courtesy of 73 off 38 balls by Kyle Mayers and 36 by Nicholas Pooran, before restricting Delhi Capitals to 143-9.

IPL 2023: David Warner Reflects On Defeat Against LSG

Warner reflected on DC's humiliating loss to LSG and lamented poor fielding as a major reason for his team's loss.

"It was a bit of a challenge. We had some early momentum with the fast bowlers, they bowled very well in the powerplay. A few dropped catches and the momentum shifted there but you can't take anything away from Lucknow. They batted very very well. I thought 170 was par but they did an exceptional job. Momentum is a big thing in this game. Don't take it away from Wood, he's an exceptional bowler and he showed his true talent tonight.

I feel on this wicket you're playing on two different surfaces from either end. We started very well. Our bowlers bowled exceptionally well. (On the knock of Mayers) When one guy goes big, he is a big strong boy. He was hard to stop. We go back to Delhi in front of our home crowd. We have to assess the wicket there. Last time I was in Delhi back in 2010-11 it was low and slow. It looks like there's a bit of green grass there now with some dew coming in late in the night. (On being asked about the pitch in the Delhi Test last month) That was a bit of a different wicket with the red ball and we will forget about that (chuckles while saying that)," said Warner.