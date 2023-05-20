CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a strong position against Delhi Capitals in a must-win game with a berth in the playoff at stake. Chasing a target of 224, DC have been left reeling at 26-2 in the 5th over, with Prithvi Shaw and Phil Salt being dismissed at the time of writing.

David Warner is batting at the other end and a lot will rest on him if DC will have to pull this off. Meanwhile, in a hilarious act, David Warner emulated Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration in front of the all-rounder.