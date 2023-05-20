David Warner Mocks Ravindra Jadeja By Emulating His Famous Sword Celebration During DC vs CSK Match
DC vs CSK: David Warner mocked Ravindra Jadeja by emulating his famous sword celebration.
CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a strong position against Delhi Capitals in a must-win game with a berth in the playoff at stake. Chasing a target of 224, DC have been left reeling at 26-2 in the 5th over, with Prithvi Shaw and Phil Salt being dismissed at the time of writing.
David Warner is batting at the other end and a lot will rest on him if DC will have to pull this off. Meanwhile, in a hilarious act, David Warner emulated Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration in front of the all-rounder.
Ravindra Jadeja and David Warner movement.. ? ? ? #RAVINDRAJADEJA #davidwarner #IPL2O23 #IndianPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/X0q1jfQxup
Aarnav Sharma (@theaarnavsharma) May 20, 2023
Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK a blistering start with the opening pair adding 141 for the first wicket before Gaikwad departed for a well-made 78. Devon Conway also missed a hundred but played a wonderful inning of 87. Shivam Dube scored 22 off 9 while Jadeja's 7-ball 20 helped CSK post a mammoth score on the board. Notably, this is a must-win game for CSK in terms of playoff qualification. CSK are currently at 15 points and a win in Delhi, which looks very likely, will take them to 17 points, second on the points table. A big win over Delhi Capitals will shoot CSK's run rate as well so even if LSG win against KKR in the second game of the day, they are likely to qualify in the top 2 and face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.
COMMENTS