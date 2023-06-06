David Warner Out? Australia's Likely Playing XI For WTC Final

New Delhi: India and Australia will face each other in the last clash to lift the World Test Championship Trophy. Both the teams are going to face each other on June 7 at the Oval in London in the WTC final. Aussie finished at the top of the 2021 2023 WTC points table whereas on the other hand India will play in the final for the second straight time. India finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the WTC and hasn't won an ICC Trophy since 2013.

Even though David Warner is not in his best form and there are rumours that he might get dropped from the Test squad, as such, he has no substitute. Warner and Usman Khwaja, who is also the leading run-getter in the WTC 2021 23, will play key roles in the final game.

In the middle order, the partnership of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will be the biggest threat for the Indian team.

Australia suffered a big setback after senior fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out and his replacement, Michael Neser, was added to the squad.

Australia's bowling unit includes Skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland and Cameron Green. This hood can hurt India's chances of winning the trophy.

Pitch Report

The Oval's pitch is the most effective for the batters. Usually, the team that wins the toss chooses to bat.

If the surface begins to sprout some grass then the Pacers bowl better at The Oval. Though it is expected that the track will be less grassy as the country games have already been played here,

If the weather is cloudy, it will favour fast bowlers and make it challenging for batters.