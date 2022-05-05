DC vs SRH, IPL 2022 -Match 50: Delhi Capitals’ opening batter David Warner was in his element against his former IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as he smoked them to all parts of the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, en route to a brilliant unbeaten 92 off 58 balls.

With the ball disappearing to every corner of the stadium, Warner’s attempted switch hit, which later turned out to be a shot hard to define off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar left everyone amazed at the ground including the commentators. The 35-year-old had made up his mind to play the switch hit of the first ball of the 18th over of Bhuvneshwar but the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer was smart to follow Warner and bowl it down his legs, leaving Warner with no room to play the shot.

But the former SRH captain outsmarted the bowler by just guiding the ball to the fine-leg boundary using the bottom hand grip to become a right-hander.

This amazing shot by @davidwarner31!! What do you call it? A reverse glide? Let’s have your take, @KP24/@wvraman? pic.twitter.com/32pbYu9CN4 Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) May 5, 2022

“How many times did he change his shot? That is a cleverish shot of the day. Because he has decided something and then quickly went across to do something else and done a third. It is all those TikTok moves and all those dance moves,” said Harsha Bhogle during commentary.

“He was looking play the scoop, actually the switch hit because his bottom hand has now become the right hand. Beautiful. What a great shot this is,” added Sunil Gavaskar while commentating in the match.

Delhi Capitals would fancy their chances to win the match after they posted a mammoth totalo of 207, thanks to a brilliant cameo by Rovman Powell (67 off 35).