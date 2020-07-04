In the wake of the TikTok ban in India - Australian opener David Warner - who has become popular on the Chinese App responded to a fan on social media who asked him about his reaction on the move by the Indian government. Warner - who is popular in India due to his IPL performances said that the government's decision should be respected and followed. <p></p> <p></p>The 33-year-old replied to the user and wrote, "They are indeed but I can't do anything about it being banned from India. That's the government's decision and people in India have to respect that." <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4075415" align="aligncenter" width="623"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4075415" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Image-4-7.jpg" alt="David Warner, David Warner news, David Warner age, David Warner ipl, David Warner TikTok, TikTok ban in India, Cricket News, IPL News, IPL 13" width="623" height="323" /> Image: Screenshot[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>A few days ago, after the stand-off with China in Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications that were being used by Indian users. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Warner has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown by creating hilarious TikTok videos along with his wife and kids. <p></p> <p></p>Warner - who last played a cricket game against New Zealand in March before the lockdown stopped all cricketing matches - was set to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic and there is no certainty about when the T20 tournament will take place. <p></p> <p></p>There are talks that the tournament could happen overseas but there is no confirmation on that. Warner - who led the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise to its first-ever IPL title in 2016 has been a prolific run-getter for his franchise and has bagged the Orange Cap on a number of occasions.