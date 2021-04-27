With Australia mulling suspension of flights from India due to the surge in the number of Covid cases, star Australian cricketers David Warner and Steve Smith could leave the country midway through the Indian Premier League. This could come as a massive setback for their respective franchises because they are key players.

“Australian cricketers including David Warner and Steve Smith are now hoping to be flown home to India before borders shut,” news agency IANS quoted 9News as saying on Tuesday.

Australia Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that they have an obligation to ensure the safety of its 8,000 citizens stuck in India. “Our primary responsibility is to keep Australians safe and secure, so that is our overarching responsibility,” Andrews was quoted as saying by ABC.

Earlier, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson opted out of the tournament fearing lockout.

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, there have been concerns and few of the Australian players have also returned home.

“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches, and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict biosecurity protocols,” stated an official release. “We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time,” Cricket Australia said.