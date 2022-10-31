David Warner To Arjun Kapoor: Virat Kohli’s Viral Hotel Room Video Finds Support

Perth: Virat Kohli posted a shocking video on his Instagram in which the hotel room staff entered his room and recorded a video of it and his belongings along with a message saying ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’. Virat was disappointed as expected and posted the clip on his social media informing the world about it.

He wrote a caption along with it stating “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Virat raised questions on having privacy breach but the bigger issue here is security breach. There was a similar case like this happened with football star Lionel Messi, where some thieves broke into his hotel room and robbed his belongings.

In Virat’s case there was no robbery but still it breached his privacy and the video is exposing Virat’s belongings. The Indian star batter is receiving massive support from many Bollywood and Cricket celebrities. Aussie Cricketer David Warner depicted his concern and wrote “his is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth”

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan condemned it and called it ‘Horrible behaviour’. The Actor Arjun Kapoor extended his support and wrote “This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today.”

The celebrities were able to relate to the issue and condemned it. Security and Privacy breach are no small matters and should always be taken seriously.