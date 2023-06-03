David Warner To Retire From Test Cricket Post WTC Final And Ashes 2023

David Warner has announced that he will retire from Test cricket after the Pakistan series at home.

New Delhi: Australia great David Warner has confirmed that he will retire from Test cricket after the current home season. Warner, who has been going through a lean run, made it to Australia's WTC and Ashes squad. Warner said that if he can score runs in the WTC final and Ashes, he will play the series against Pakistan and will retire.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

"If I can get through this [WTC final and Ashes] and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then," said Warner as quoted by The AGE.

Warner also confirmed that he will retire from limited overs cricket following the T20 World Cu in 2024. "You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday.