Advertisement

David Warner To Retire From Test Cricket Post WTC Final And Ashes 2023

David Warner has announced that he will retire from Test cricket after the Pakistan series at home.

David Warner To Retire From Test Cricket Post WTC Final And Ashes 2023
Updated: June 3, 2023 3:29 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Australia great David Warner has confirmed that he will retire from Test cricket after the current home season. Warner, who has been going through a lean run, made it to Australia's WTC and Ashes squad. Warner said that if he can score runs in the WTC final and Ashes, he will play the series against Pakistan and will retire.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

"If I can get through this [WTC final and Ashes] and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then," said Warner as quoted by The AGE.

Warner also confirmed that he will retire from limited overs cricket following the T20 World Cu in 2024. "You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday.

More to follow...

Also Read

More News ›
David Warner To Retire From Test Cricket Post WTC Final And Ashes 2023
Greg Chappell Makes Massive Virat Kohli Prediction For WTC Final vs Australia
WTC Final 2023 Australia vs India Oval, London: How To Watch AUS vs IND Online Free Of Cost
Ravindra Jadeja Or Ravichandran Ashwin For WTC Final 2023? Mohammad Kaif Answers
Watch: Australian Cricket Team Burn Their Sweat In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final With India
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

David Warner To Retire From Test Cricket Post WTC Final And Ashes 2023

David Warner To Retire From Test Cricket Post WTC Final And ...

Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Lord's, London

Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates...

PCB Denies To Tour Sri Lanka For ODI Series After SLC's Proposal To Host Complete Asia Cup 2023 - Report

PCB Denies To Tour Sri Lanka For ODI Series After SLC's Prop...

How To Get Team India Adidas Jersey For Free? Step By Step Process Explained

How To Get Team India Adidas Jersey For Free? Step By Step P...

UAE Vs West Indies 1st ODI - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & All You Need To Know

UAE Vs West Indies 1st ODI - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Ven...

Advertisement