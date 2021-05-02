While plaudits are surprised by the axing of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, David Warner took to Instagram after the development and shared a story. Warner seems to be missing the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as SRH looks desperate to get back to winning ways. On Saturday, Kane Williamson was named as captain of SRH for the rest of the season. <p></p> <p></p>While it is not certain what forced the SRH management to take such a step, Warner could actually miss SRH's upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals. Interestingly, the development took place soon after he questioned the selectors for leaving Manish Pandey. <p></p> <p></p>Just after the decision was made public, fans started stalking Warner on Instagram as he is very active there. He posted two stories - the first one showed he was missing playing in Hyderabad, the home ground of the franchise, and in front of the fans. In the next story, he also thanked one of the fans for crafting his wonderful painting. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4632986" align="aligncenter" width="700"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4632986" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/David-Warner-Instagram-Story.jpg" alt="David Warner, David Warner news, David Warner age, David Warner updates, David Warner ipl, David Warner captain, David Warner ipl records, David Warner Instagram, David Warner Twitter, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad series, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live cricket match, Live Streaming Cricket, Live Match score, Live score updates, Live cricket match, live match, Live cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live cricket streaming, Live Streaming cricket, Stream Live Cricket, IPL 2021 Live streaming, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Streaming, When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live cricket match, Live Streaming Cricket, Live Match score, Live score updates, Live cricket match, live match, , India Tour of England 2021, Indian Premier League 2021schedule, Indian Premier League 2021live streaming, Indian Premier League 2021 squads, IPL 2021, Hotstar, Star Sports, Live Cricket score, live cricket streaming, Live cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live cricket streaming, Live Streaming cricket, Stream Live Cricket, live cricket score RR vs SRH, live cricket score today, live cricket score RR vs SRH, live cricket score 2021, live cricket score IPL, live cricket score 2021, live cricket score and updates, laIPL cricket news, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 2021,Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Squad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL series, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live score, MI vs CSK live, MI vs CSK live score, MI vs CSK highlights, RR vs SRH IPL 2021, RR vs SRH IPL 2021, RR vs SRH 2021, RR vs SRH IPL squad, RR vs SRH IPL, RR vs SRH IPL 2021, RR vs SRH IPL 2021 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL squad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL, laIPL sports news, RR vs SRH live score, RR vs SRH live, RR vs SRH IPL, RR vs SRH IPL Squad, RR vs SRH IPL, RR vs SRH Highlights, RR vs SRH IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Dream11, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, RR vs SRH live cricket streaming, RR vs SRH live streaming online," width="700" height="1200" /> David Warner Instagram Story[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4632989" align="aligncenter" width="700"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4632989" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/David-Warner-Instagram.jpg" alt="David Warner, David Warner news, David Warner age, David Warner updates, David Warner ipl, David Warner captain, David Warner ipl records, David Warner Instagram, David Warner Twitter, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad series, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live cricket match, Live Streaming Cricket, Live Match score, Live score updates, Live cricket match, live match, Live cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live cricket streaming, Live Streaming cricket, Stream Live Cricket, IPL 2021 Live streaming, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Streaming, When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live cricket match, Live Streaming Cricket, Live Match score, Live score updates, Live cricket match, live match, , India Tour of England 2021, Indian Premier League 2021schedule, Indian Premier League 2021live streaming, Indian Premier League 2021 squads, IPL 2021, Hotstar, Star Sports, Live Cricket score, live cricket streaming, Live cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live cricket streaming, Live Streaming cricket, Stream Live Cricket, live cricket score RR vs SRH, live cricket score today, live cricket score RR vs SRH, live cricket score 2021, live cricket score IPL, live cricket score 2021, live cricket score and updates, laIPL cricket news, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 2021,Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Squad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL series, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live score, MI vs CSK live, MI vs CSK live score, MI vs CSK highlights, RR vs SRH IPL 2021, RR vs SRH IPL 2021, RR vs SRH 2021, RR vs SRH IPL squad, RR vs SRH IPL, RR vs SRH IPL 2021, RR vs SRH IPL 2021 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL squad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL, laIPL sports news, RR vs SRH live score, RR vs SRH live, RR vs SRH IPL, RR vs SRH IPL Squad, RR vs SRH IPL, RR vs SRH Highlights, RR vs SRH IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Dream11, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, RR vs SRH live cricket streaming, RR vs SRH live streaming online," width="700" height="1200" /> David Warner Instagram[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Warner happens to be one of the top batsmen in the league. He has been the key for SRH over the last few seasons and hence it would be interesting to see how the side copes with him at the helm. <p></p> <p></p>SRH would hope a change of captain would bring about a change of fortunes for the side. They need to start winning to keep their playoff hopes alive. <p></p> <p></p>They are currently placed at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in six games.