While plaudits are surprised by the axing of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, David Warner took to Instagram after the development and shared a story. Warner seems to be missing the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as SRH looks desperate to get back to winning ways. On Saturday, Kane Williamson was named as captain of SRH for the rest of the season.

While it is not certain what forced the SRH management to take such a step, Warner could actually miss SRH’s upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals. Interestingly, the development took place soon after he questioned the selectors for leaving Manish Pandey.

Just after the decision was made public, fans started stalking Warner on Instagram as he is very active there. He posted two stories – the first one showed he was missing playing in Hyderabad, the home ground of the franchise, and in front of the fans. In the next story, he also thanked one of the fans for crafting his wonderful painting.

Warner happens to be one of the top batsmen in the league. He has been the key for SRH over the last few seasons and hence it would be interesting to see how the side copes with him at the helm.

SRH would hope a change of captain would bring about a change of fortunes for the side. They need to start winning to keep their playoff hopes alive.

They are currently placed at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in six games.