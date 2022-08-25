DB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Dussledorf Blackcaps vs TV & TBV Lemgo: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Krefeld 2022, Match 39, At Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>DB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Dussledorf Blackcaps vs TV &amp; TBV Lemgo</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>DB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Dussledorf Blackcaps vs TV &amp; TBV Lemgo: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Krefeld 2022, Match 39, Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Dussledorf Blackcaps vs TV &amp; TBV Lemgo Dream11 Team Prediction DB VS LEM 2022: Best players list of DB vs LEM, Dussledorf Blackcaps Dream11 Team Player List, TV &amp; TBV Lemgo Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Dussledorf Blackcaps &amp; TV &amp; TBV Lemgo will take place at 3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 4:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>DB vs LEM My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Ankit Tomar, Gaurav Gupta, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Mudassar Iqbal (vc), Jamshed Khan (c), Daljeet Singh, Mradul Kumar, Krishantan Rajendran, Oascroni Ahamed, Puneet Kumar. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>DB vs LEM Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Dussledorf Blackcaps:</strong> Benjamin Das, Sudipro Ray, Praveen Ganesan, Oascroni Ahamed, Gaurav Gupta, Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Mradul Kumar, Neeraj Sharma, Abdul Jalili, Puneet Kumar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TV &amp; TBV Lemgo:</strong> Romal Barakzai, Ankit Tomar, Aziz Bhatti, Safi Rahman, Daljeet Singh, Thusitha Ratnayake, Khatibullah AbdulrahimzaI, Krishantan Rajendran, Mudassar Iqbal, Navjot Singh, Rizwan Babar.