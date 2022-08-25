DB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Dussledorf Blackcaps vs TV & TBV Lemgo: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Krefeld 2022, Match 39, At Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

DB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Dussledorf Blackcaps vs TV & TBV Lemgo

DB vs LEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Dussledorf Blackcaps vs TV & TBV Lemgo: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Krefeld 2022, Match 39, Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

TOSS: The match toss between Dussledorf Blackcaps & TV & TBV Lemgo will take place at 3:30 PM IST

Start Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

DB vs LEM My Dream11 Team

Ankit Tomar, Gaurav Gupta, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Mudassar Iqbal (vc), Jamshed Khan (c), Daljeet Singh, Mradul Kumar, Krishantan Rajendran, Oascroni Ahamed, Puneet Kumar.

DB vs LEM Probable XI

Dussledorf Blackcaps: Benjamin Das, Sudipro Ray, Praveen Ganesan, Oascroni Ahamed, Gaurav Gupta, Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Mradul Kumar, Neeraj Sharma, Abdul Jalili, Puneet Kumar.

TV & TBV Lemgo: Romal Barakzai, Ankit Tomar, Aziz Bhatti, Safi Rahman, Daljeet Singh, Thusitha Ratnayake, Khatibullah AbdulrahimzaI, Krishantan Rajendran, Mudassar Iqbal, Navjot Singh, Rizwan Babar.