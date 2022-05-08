<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Delhi Capitals players were once again forced into isolation in the ongoing IPL-15 after a net bowler of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>"One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources said hours ahead of their Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day's second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>Sources said a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms. <p></p> <p></p>It is the second time during the IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus. <p></p> <p></p>The Capitals' matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.