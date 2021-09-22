Dubai: Second-ranked Delhi Capitals will take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Wednesday. From a Capitals point of view, it would be a big boost as former captain Shreyas Iyer is fit and could return to the XI tonight. But if that happens, will Steve Smith miss out?

Without a doubt, Shikhar Dhawan would open the batting with Prithvi Shaw. The two have been getting their side off to blazing starts and that has been one of the reasons for the Capitals’ success in the 2021 edition.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant could slot in at No.3 to give himself ample time to get used to conditions, while the returning Shreyas Iyer could take the No.4 spot in the lineup.

Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel will occupy the next three spots in the side, while veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will walk in at No.8. The three pace bowlers are are Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan.

DC Predicted 11 vs SRH: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan