Dubai: Ahead of the big game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday, a lot of predictions are being made as the two franchises have been the leaders in the points table. Ex-West Indies cricketer Brian Lara reckons Delhi would get the better of Chennai and it will be the bowlers that would make all the difference.

“A test run for what is likely to be the first vs second game in a few days time, to decide which team goes straight to the finals. It’s a close one to call. I am going with DC here, as I feel their bowling attack is the strongest in this year’s IPL,” Lara said while speaking on Star Sports.

The classy southpaw also wished that Kagiso Rabada – who has 13 wickets from 11 games – comes back at his best against Chennai. “I would like to see Kagiso Rabada back in wicket-taking form,” he added.