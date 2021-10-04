<strong>Dubai:</strong> Ahead of the big game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday, a lot of predictions are being made as the two franchises have been the leaders in the points table. Ex-West Indies cricketer Brian Lara reckons Delhi would get the better of Chennai and it will be the bowlers that would make all the difference. <p></p> <p></p>"A test run for what is likely to be the first vs second game in a few days time, to decide which team goes straight to the finals. It's a close one to call. I am going with DC here, as I feel their bowling attack is the strongest in this year's IPL," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports. <p></p> <p></p>The classy southpaw also wished that Kagiso Rabada - who has 13 wickets from 11 games - comes back at his best against Chennai. "I would like to see Kagiso Rabada back in wicket-taking form," he added. <p></p><div id="browsi_adWrapper_ai_2_ati_1_rc_0"> <p></p><h2>DC vs CSK Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Delhi Capitals:</strong> Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chennai Super Kings:</strong> Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp;