DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Preview: Delhi Capitals fight for survival as Kolkata Knight Riders eye fourth straight win

DC vs KKR IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals return to the Arun Jaitley Stadium under heavy pressure after suffering four straight home defeats in IPL 2026. With the playoff race getting tighter, Axar Patel’s side cannot afford another slip-up when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday night in a crucial clash for both teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders have finally found momentum after three consecutive wins and will look to continue their late push towards the playoffs. With both sides still fighting for survival, the contest in Delhi could play a major role in shaping the points table. Following five losses earlier in IPL 2026, KKR have bounced back strongly with three consecutive victories and will look to continue that momentum against an inconsistent Delhi side.

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Delhi Capitals struggling badly at home

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been a happy venue for Delhi Capitals this season. Despite winning their first home game, DC have failed to adapt consistently to changing pitch conditions in Delhi.

One game saw them score a massive 264 runs but still end up losing, while another match exposed their batting weakness as they were bowled out for just 75. In the previous home fixture, DC once again suffered a top-order collapse on a spin-friendly pitch and managed only 155 runs.

The constant changes in batting combinations have also hurt the team’s rhythm during IPL 2026.

KL Rahul carrying DC batting unit

Among the few positives for Delhi Capitals this season has been KL Rahul, who has provided some stability in an otherwise inconsistent batting lineup.

However, the rest of the batting order has struggled to deliver regularly. Players like Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi will need to step up in this crucial clash.

Captain Axar Patel has also played an important role with ball but eye on his batting role for DC this season.

Kuldeep Yadav’s form a major concern

Delhi Capitals have also faced problems in the bowling department, especially with star spinner Kuldeep Yadav going through a difficult IPL 2026 campaign.

Among spinners who have bowled at least 10 overs this season, Kuldeep has one of the highest economy rates and has conceded the most sixes in the tournament so far.

As a result, DC have relied heavily on overseas pacers Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi along with Axar Patel to control the bowling attack.

KKR banking on winning momentum

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match with confidence after winning three games in a row. While their top order has not been fully consistent, Rinku Singh has continued to perform under pressure for the defending champions.

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been one of KKR’s biggest match-winners during this winning run, regularly picking up wickets in the middle overs.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane will hope players like Sunil Narine, Cameron Green and Rovman Powell can continue contributing in this must-win contest.

DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 Match 51

Date: May 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Pitch report

Pitch No. 6 is likely to be used for the match, and it has already produced plenty of runs this season. The same surface witnessed Delhi Capitals piling up 264 earlier in the tournament, so another batting-friendly contest could be on the cards on Friday night.

Head-to-head record

Kolkata Knight Riders have enjoyed a better record against Delhi Capitals in IPL history, winning 19 of the 34 matches played between the two teams, while DC have managed 15 victories. KKR also hold a slight advantage at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where they lead the head-to-head record 6-5.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy